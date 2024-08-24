UAE authority warns of traffic delay on major road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned motorists of traffic delay on a major road. The authority said that traffic delay is due to maintenance works on the Jumeirah Rd.

The section near Mercato will also be undergoing maintenance works in both directions starting from 2pm on Saturday, August 24 until 5am, Monday, August 26.

The authority advised motorists to follow the traffic signs and take alternative routes to ensure their timely arrival to their destinations.

Earlier, the AD Mobility in Abu Dhabi announced partial closure of two roads. The AD Mobility informed that the right side of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road will be partially closed starting Saturday, August 24. The partial closure will last until Friday, September 6.

AD Mobility also announced about partial closure on Al Taroosh Street-Shakhbout City Road in Abu Dhabi. The closure will be from August 23 to August 26. The two left lanes towards Shakhbout city and one left lane towards Al Shawamekh will closed from 6 pm on Friday (August 23) until Monday (August 26).