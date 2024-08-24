Under-17 World Wrestling Championship: Indian women’s wrestling team wins team title

Amman: At the ongoing Under-17 World Wrestling Championship in Amman, Jordan, Indian women team bagged its first-ever team title. The Indian team won the title with 185 points. Japan finished second with 146 points and Kazakhstan finished third with 79 points.

Kajal became the fifth Indian wrestler to bag a gold. Kajal defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandra Rybak in the 69kg weight category by ‘9-2’. Shrutika Patil won silver in the 46kg weight category. She lost to Japanese wrestler Yuu Katsume. Raj Bala grabbed a bronze in the 40kg category with an 11-5 win over Japan’s Monaka Umekawa. India’s Muskan outplayed the USA’s Isabella Gonzales by technical superiority in the 53kg bronze play-off.

Also Read: Dreame launches new robotic vacuum cleaners in India: Price, Features

Indian women team won 8 medals, including 5 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze.

Meanwhile, India’s men’s freestyle wrestlers on the other hand could not replicate the success of their women counterparts, as none of the five grapplers could make it to the semifinals. India now have a total of 10 medals in the championship, with two bronze medals coming in Greco-Roman wrestling.