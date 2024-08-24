US Approves $52.8 Million Sale of Anti-Submarine Sonobuoys to India

The United States has approved a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India, valued at USD 52.8 million. This approval coincides with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s official visit to Washington, where he held bilateral defense talks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The Sonobuoys will be integrated with India’s MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, enhancing the Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, especially in the Indian Ocean Region amid rising tensions with China.

The addition of these Sonobuoys to India’s MH-60R helicopters will significantly boost the Navy’s ability to detect and respond to submarine threats. This move aligns with the broader U.S.-India strategic partnership, aimed at reinforcing stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia. The U.S. State Department emphasized that this sale supports U.S. foreign policy and national security goals, with no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness expected.

This latest sale follows a previous U.S. approval in February 2024 for India to acquire 31 MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft for USD 3.99 billion. Sonobuoys, which are small devices deployed from aircraft or ships, play a critical role in underwater acoustic surveillance by detecting submarine sounds with high precision, making them an essential component of modern anti-submarine warfare.