Actress Revathy Sampath Accuses Riyaz Khan of Sexual Misconduct After Siddique’s Resignation

Actress Revathy Sampath has leveled serious allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Riyaz Khan, claiming he made inappropriate phone calls and asked her to introduce friends willing to cooperate with him. This accusation comes after Revathy previously accused actor Siddique of harassment in 2016, even before she turned 18. She expressed concerns about the impact on her career and her ongoing distress, demanding government assurances for justice.

Following Revathy’s allegations, Siddique resigned from his position as General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The government is now considering action against Siddique, as the allegations against him have been deemed serious. Siddique’s resignation was communicated to AMMA President Mohanlal.

In related developments, casting director Tess Joseph, who had previously accused actor-turned-politician Mukesh of misconduct in 2018, has criticized the justice system and the entertainment industry’s response to such allegations. Joseph lamented the lack of trust in the system, citing ongoing issues with justice and transparency. Meanwhile, director Ranjith resigned from the Kerala Film Academy following similar misconduct allegations from Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) supporting his resignation.