Air India Express launches flash sale with special fares: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express, launched its ‘Flash Sale’. The airline is offering travellers fares starting as low as Rs 1,037 under its Xpress Lite category. The sale is live for bookings made until August 25, 2024, for travel between August 26 and October 24, 2024.

The sale covers various domestic routes, along with special sale fares across its network of 32 domestic destinations. The Xpress Lite fares start at Rs 1,037, the Xpress Value fares begin at Rs 1,195. For those booking through the airline’s website or mobile app, the airline has waived the convenience fee for logged-in members, offering additional savings. Moreover, travelers opting for the Xpress Lite fare can enjoy benefits such as zero check-in baggage fees.

‘Xpress Lite fares also include the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg of cabin baggage at no fee and a discounted fee for check-in baggage at Rs 1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and Rs 1300 for 20 kg on international flights,’ Air India Express said in the release.

Air India Express loyalty members get exclusive discounts and can earn up to 8% NeuCoins on the airline’s website, in addition to exclusive fab deals like upto 47% off Biz and Prime Seats, ‘Gourmair’ hot meals and beverages and add-on packs. In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, Doctors and Nurses, and members of the armed forces and their dependents can also book special discounted fares on the airline’s website.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India and part of the Tata Group.