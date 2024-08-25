AMMA general secretary Siddique resigns

Kochi: Malayalam actor Siddique has resigned from the post of general secretary of AMMA( Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). He has submitted his resignation letter to AMMA President Mohanlal.

Earlier, an actress had leveled serious allegations against actor Siddique, accusing him of sexual harassment. Actor Revathy Sampath had leveled serious allegations against Siddique in 2019. The issue once again surfaced as the Hema Committee report has ignited controversy in Kerala.

Revathy Sampath said that Siddique sexually assaulted her. She said the incident happened in 2016 in Thiruvananthapuram after a preview of Siddique’s film ‘Sukhamariyathe’ at Nila Theatre. Revathy was then 21. Siddique had contacted her to talk about an offer in a Tamil movie that would feature his son.Siddique allegedly urged her to make ‘adjustments’.

‘He’s a criminal. He subjected me to sexual assault for an hour. He asked me to come to Hotel Mascot to discuss the offer. I was caught unawares when he asked me immediately whether I was ready for adjustments. When I expressed shock, he became explicit in his demands saying that his sexual fantasies include women with long nails,’ told Revathy. She also added that when she raised the issue in 2019, Siddique said she can do nothing against him.