Astrological predictions for August 25

Mumbai: Today is the seventh day of the waning phase of the Bhadrapada month and a Sunday. The Saptami Tithi will last until 3:40 AM tonight. The Dhruva Yoga will be present until 12:29 AM tonight. Additionally, the Bharani Nakshatra will remain until 4:45 PM today. Shitala Saptami will also be celebrated today.

Aries:

Today brings good moments for you. Avoid wasting time on trivial matters. Restarting any stalled work may bring benefits. Even with a busy schedule, you will manage your responsibilities well.

Taurus:

Today will be excellent for you. When making business decisions, be sure to consult your family members; you’ll get suitable solutions. Success in official tasks will come after some problems.

Gemini:

Today will be very special for you. With the help of experienced people, you’ll achieve success in any problem. You will see positive results from your hard work, which will boost your confidence.

Cancer:

Today will be a good day for you. You may get some good opportunities to improve your life. A complicated issue at work may get resolved today. It’s an excellent time to prove yourself in the office.

Also Read: This country is India’s top trade partner again: Details

Leo:

Today will be a happy day for you. Disagreements in married life will end, and your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. You may need to think carefully about future business plans. Students will showcase their skills in competitions. Your health will be good today.

Virgo:

Today brings happiness to your family. An issue related to ancestral property may be resolved through mutual mediation. Your parents will be pleased with your hard work, and you’ll receive their support in all your endeavors.

Libra:

Today will be filled with joy. Real estate professionals may secure a profitable deal today. Be cautious with paperwork at the workplace.

Scorpio:

Today will be a good day for you. Success will be achieved in academic work. Think carefully before trusting anyone. Personal and household responsibilities will increase today. Take care of your health, and follow a regular meditation routine.

Sagittarius:

Favourable conditions will prevail for you. Instead of relying on others, trust your abilities. You’ll enjoy a good time with your family members. You might participate in some sports today.

Capricorn:

Today will be a positive day for you. You’ll have a good rapport with your colleagues at the office. Working on a new plan today can yield good results. You’ll accept challenges and stay creative. Students will see the results of their hard work.

Aquarius:

Today brings you happiness. You’ll have more responsibilities, and you’ll manage to fulfil them to a great extent. Spending some time in spiritual activities will bring inner peace. All your planned tasks will be completed on time. Your confidence will increase.

Pisces:

Today will be a mixed day for you. You’ll need to make more effort to organize business activities. You’ll work on improving the quality of your work. Your partnership business will remain in good harmony. Students preparing for competitive exams have a high chance of success. Financial stability will continue.