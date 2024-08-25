Audi launches Q8 facelift in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Audi India has launched the facelifted Q8 in the Indian markets. The car is offered at a price of Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom). Audi had earlier opened bookings for the Q8 facelift for Rs 5 lakh.

Audi’s Q8 facelift is available in eight exterior colour options and four interior trim colours. Colour options on the SUV include Mythos Black, Sakhir Gold, Glacier White, Waitomo Blue, Tamarind Brown, Samurai Gray, Vicuna Beige, and Satellite Silver. Simultaneously, the interior themes include Pando Gray, Okapi Brown, Black, and Saiga Beige.

The updated Q8 features a blacked-out trapezoid-shaped grille, new matrix LED headlamps with tweaked LED DRLs, refreshed front and rear bumpers, wider air dam, and new OLED taillights. The interior of the Q8 facelift comes equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel, virtual cockpit, twin touch panels on the centre console (one each for the infotainment system and AC controls), powered and ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, B&O-sourced music system, ambient lighting, and four-zone climate control.

The Q8 facelift is powered by a 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-petrol motor that produces 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. There’s a 48V mild-hybrid system and power is sent to all four wheels.