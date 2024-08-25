Best yoga and stretching for good sleep

Here are some of the best yoga and stretching poses to help promote good sleep:

Yoga Poses:

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana): Stretches the back and promotes relaxation.

2. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): Stretches the entire body and calms the mind.

3. Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana): Releases tension in the hips and lower back.

4. Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana): Stretches the entire back side of the body.

5. Plow Pose (Halasana): Calms the nervous system and stretches the neck.

6. Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana): Strengthens the back muscles and promotes relaxation.

7. Legs Up The Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): Inverts the body and calms the nervous system.

8. Savasana (Corpse Pose): Promotes deep relaxation and reduces stress.

Stretching Exercises:

1. Neck Stretch: Slowly tilt your head to the side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder.

2. Shoulder Rolls: Roll your shoulders forward and backward in a circular motion.

3. Chest Stretch: Place your hands on a wall or door frame and lean forward.

4. Quad Stretch: Stand with one hand against a wall and lift one leg behind you.

5. Calf Stretch: Stand facing a wall with one hand on the wall and one foot back.

6. Hip Flexor Stretch: Kneel on all fours and bring one knee forward.

7. Hamstring Stretch: Sit on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you.

Remember to:

– Practice yoga and stretching gently and within your comfortable range.

– Avoid vigorous practices within a few hours of bedtime.

– Focus on relaxation and deep breathing.

– Make yoga and stretching a regular part of your bedtime routine.