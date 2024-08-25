Best yoga and stretching for good sleep

Here are some of the best yoga and stretching poses to help promote good sleep:
Yoga Poses:
1. Child’s Pose (Balasana): Stretches the back and promotes relaxation.
2. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): Stretches the entire body and calms the mind.
3. Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana): Releases tension in the hips and lower back.
4. Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana): Stretches the entire back side of the body.
5. Plow Pose (Halasana): Calms the nervous system and stretches the neck.
6. Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana): Strengthens the back muscles and promotes relaxation.
7. Legs Up The Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): Inverts the body and calms the nervous system.
8. Savasana (Corpse Pose): Promotes deep relaxation and reduces stress.
Stretching Exercises:
1. Neck Stretch: Slowly tilt your head to the side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder.
2. Shoulder Rolls: Roll your shoulders forward and backward in a circular motion.
3. Chest Stretch: Place your hands on a wall or door frame and lean forward.
4. Quad Stretch: Stand with one hand against a wall and lift one leg behind you.
5. Calf Stretch: Stand facing a wall with one hand on the wall and one foot back.
6. Hip Flexor Stretch: Kneel on all fours and bring one knee forward.
7. Hamstring Stretch: Sit on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you.
Remember to:
– Practice yoga and stretching gently and within your comfortable range.
– Avoid vigorous practices within a few hours of bedtime.
– Focus on relaxation and deep breathing.
– Make yoga and stretching a regular part of your bedtime routine.
