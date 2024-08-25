Chirag Paswan re-elected as LJP (Ram Vilas) chief for 5 years

Chirag Paswan was re-elected as the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) for another five-year term during the party’s national executive meeting in Ranchi on Sunday. The re-election decision was made unanimously, according to Paswan.

Paswan, who also serves as the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, confirmed the outcome on social media, noting that the party’s official account announced his re-election. During the meeting, discussions included the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Jharkhand.

In Jharkhand, the party is considering whether to contest the elections independently or in alliance with the BJP, Paswan mentioned. The meeting focused on the party’s strategy for these elections and its future direction.