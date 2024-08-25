Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, August 25. Gold is priced at Rs 53,560 per 8 gram and Rs 6695 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price edged higher by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7246.6 per gram down by Rs.244. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6637.9 per gram down by Rs.223.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.2%, whereas in the last month it has been -5.03%. The cost of silver is Rs.84240 per kg down by Rs.540 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 71,384 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.27% or Rs 190. Silver futures rose to Rs 83,979, up by 0.29% or Rs 243. Prices of gold have dipped by Rs 400/10 gm in the last 3 days while silver has fallen by Rs 750 per kilogram. On Thursday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,194 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.89% and silver futures settled at Rs 83,736 per kilogram with a loss of 1.33%

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,488.59 per ounce. Gold hit an all-time high on Tuesday, has fallen nearly 1% so far this week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.29% to $2,524.00. Price of spot silver edged 0.4% higher to $29.10 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $949.70 and palladium fell 0.4% to $929.14. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.13% on Thursday.