‘Crime against women unforgivable, should not be spared’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of women’s security in India during his speech at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Sunday. He declared that crimes against women are “unforgivable” and reiterated to state governments that anyone guilty of such offenses should not escape punishment. Modi highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms, including amendments to existing laws and the development of new systems to ensure justice is more accessible to victims.

His remarks come amidst nationwide protests demanding justice for a 31-year-old doctor from Kolkata who was brutally raped and murdered. In Jalgaon, Modi interacted with “Lakhpati Didis,” women who have earned Rs 1 lakh annually through self-help groups, as part of a celebration recognizing 11 lakh new members who achieved this milestone during his administration’s third term.

Modi also touched on India’s economic growth, noting that the country is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy, with women playing a crucial role in this progress. He pointed out that in the past, women lacked ownership of property and access to bank loans, which hindered their economic participation. Since the launch of the Lakhpati Didi scheme, one crore women have joined the initiative, and the government has set an ambitious target to increase this number to three crore, according to news agency PTI.