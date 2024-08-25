Depression may bring heavy rains to west and central India over next two days: IMD

A depression over east Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh is set to cause extremely heavy rainfall across western and central India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, and parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system, which began as a well-marked low-pressure area over central north Madhya Pradesh, has intensified as it moved westward. The IMD predicts that it will further strengthen into a deep depression over East Rajasthan within the next 12 hours and continue moving west-southwestwards, potentially reaching the northeast Arabian Sea by Thursday morning, near the coasts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan.

As a result, the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall for West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Gujarat until Wednesday, Saurashtra and Kutch from Sunday to Thursday, and Konkan, Goa, and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra on Sunday and Monday. Additionally, widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across west and central India throughout the week. On Saturday, several regions, including Gujarat, eastern and western Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, eastern Rajasthan, and Coastal Karnataka, already experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In a related development, a low-pressure area has formed over southern Bangladesh and its surrounding regions, which is expected to intensify as it moves west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, northern Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days. This weather pattern is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall to Tripura and Mizoram on Sunday, with heavy rainfall expected in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands until the end of the month.