Devastating landslide in Thailand’s Phuket kills 13, including 2 Russians

A landslide on Phuket, a popular Thai resort island, has tragically claimed the lives of at least 13 people, including a Russian couple, as confirmed by authorities on Sunday. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, occurred near the Big Buddha, a well-known tourist attraction in southern Thailand.

The victims included nine migrant workers from Myanmar and two Thai nationals, according to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat. In addition to the fatalities, around 20 people were injured, and the disaster affected 209 households in the area. Rescue teams, who had been actively searching for missing individuals, have now ended their efforts. A major cleanup operation is underway to clear debris and restore the impacted regions.

Authorities are coordinating with the victims’ families and embassies to provide necessary assistance. Meanwhile, dramatic footage of the landslide and its aftermath has been circulating on social media, highlighting the extent of the devastation and the community’s resilience in the face of the tragedy.