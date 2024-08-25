India, Brazil Foreign Ministers to Discuss Energy and Defense Cooperation

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira will visit India from August 25 to 28 to co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on August 27, according to an official statement by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas such as energy, defense, and agriculture.

Given that Brazil holds the G20 Presidency this year, the discussions will also cover ways to advance the outcomes of last year’s G20 summit under India’s presidency. The two ministers are expected to explore collaborative efforts in the lead-up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. The G20 comprises 19 countries and two regional bodies, including the African Union and the European Union.

At last year’s G20 summit in New Delhi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Brazil-India Business Forum, emphasizing the potential for cooperation in space, aviation, and biofuels. They also highlighted the importance of the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) partnership, committing to high-level dialogue to promote the interests of the Global South and enhance scientific and technological exchanges between the two countries.