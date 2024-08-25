Infinix launches Note 40 Series Racing Edition in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition was launched in India. The company launched the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ in the country in April, and the new models have an F1-inspired design that was designed in collaboration with BMW’s Designworks.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition price in India is set at Rs. 15,999 and the phone is available in a single 8GB+256GB RAM and storage model, while the Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition is priced at Rs. 18,999 and will be sold in a 12GB+256GB configuration. The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition will be available for purchase via Flipkart on August 26.

Also Read: Telegram Founder and CEO,Paul Durov detained at airport

Both the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,436 pixels) curved LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The company has also equipped the handsets with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. These models also have the same VC Cooling Technology 2.0 with 11 layers of heat dissipation material that are claimed to offer improved thermal management on the handset.

You get the same 108-megapixel camera that is present on the standard Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+, along with two unspecified 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. These handsets are equipped with dual speakers tuned by JBL. They offer support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Infinix says both models have an IP53 rating for build for dust and splash resistance.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition has a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Both models have the same in-house Cheetah X1 chip for power management. Both models support 20W wireless charging and have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.