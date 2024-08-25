ISRO Chief Suggests Aliens May Exist, Warns of Potential Contact Risks

In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, ISRO Chairman S Somanath sparked widespread discussion by suggesting that extraterrestrial civilizations are likely to exist across the vast universe. He emphasized the dramatic technological progress humanity has achieved over the past century, arguing that if humanity can advance so rapidly, it’s plausible that other civilizations could be at various stages of development, with some potentially far surpassing our current understanding.

Somanath illustrated this idea with a thought experiment, asking listeners to imagine a civilization 200 years behind us and another 1,000 years ahead. This highlights the potential diversity in technological and evolutionary stages among alien civilizations. He suggested that some of these advanced civilizations might already exist in the universe, interacting with it in ways beyond our current capacity to detect or comprehend.

While expressing a strong belief in the likelihood of extraterrestrial life, Somanath also cautioned about the risks of contact. He warned that alien life forms might have completely different biological structures, such as distinct genomic and protein makeups, which could pose significant dangers if interactions were to occur. Such encounters could lead to conflict or dominance, depending on the nature of the interaction, highlighting the potential perils of engaging with advanced alien civilizations.