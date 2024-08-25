Janmashtami 2024: Chant these Lord Krishna mantras for success

Lord Krishna is the eighth avatar (or incarnation) of Vishnu. He is the god of protection, compassion, tenderness, and love.

1. Krishna Moola Mantra

Om Krishnaya Namah

Meaning: Accept my salutations, Oh Sri Krishna.

2. Hare Krishna Maha Mantra

Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare

Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama, Hare Hare

Meaning: Ode to Sri Krishna and Lord Rama, who are both two bodies but one being, as they are the incarnation of Sri Hari Vishnu.

This Mantra appeared in the Kali-Santarana Upanishad. This is a very powerful Krishna Mantra.

3. Krishna Gayatri Mantra

Aum Devkinandanaye Vidmahe

Vasudevaye Dhi-Mahi

Tanno Krishna Prachodayat

Meaning: ‘Lord Krishna is constantly governing the thoughts of ascetics (yogis) in meditation. The divine Krishna is limitless and not even Gods or demons can define the limit of Sri Krishna. To such a supreme deity I offer my salutations. Accept my regards Oh lord.’

4. Sri Krishna Mantra For Success

Om Sri Krishnah sharanam mamah

Meaning: ‘To the beloved Lord Krishna I pray to take me under your shelter, I surrender to you Oh Lord.’

5. Krishna Gayatri Mantra

Om Damodaray Vidmahe

Rukmani Vallabhay Dhimahi

Tanno Krishnam Prachodayat

Meaning: Let me meditate on the God whose belly was tied by a rope

Oh, consort of Rukmani, give me higher intellect

Let God Krishna illuminate my mind.

6. Lord Krishna Bhakti Mantra

Jai Shri Krishna Chaitanya Prabhu Nityanand Shri Advaita Gadadhar Srivasadi Gaur Bhakta Vrinda

7. Krishna Kleem mantra

Om Kleem Krishnaya Namaha

8. Krishna Mantra for Love and Marriage

Om Kleem Krishnay Gopijan Vallabhay Swaha

9. Krishna Ashtakam-1 mantra

Vasudeva Sutham Devam Kamsa Chaanoora Mardhanam |

Devaki Paramaanandham Krishnam Vande’ Jagathgurum ||

This Mantra praises Krishna, the son of Vasudeva. They honor him as the Lord of the Universe and express their gratitude and salutations to him.

10. Krishnashtakam-2

Adhasee Pushpa Sankaasam Haara Noopura Sobhitham |

Rathna Kangana keyooram Krishnam Vandhe’ Jagathgurum ||

Benefits of Krishna Mantras

Chanting Krishna Mantras brings peace of mind and relief from problems. Its benefits include:

More confidence.

Removes unwanted fears and confusion.

Boosts wisdom and knowledge.

Cures chronic diseases.

Brings career growth.

Helps achieve success.

Brings happiness and pleasure.

Bestows courage, strength, and a positive attitude.

Removes sins.

Helps to fulfill wishes.