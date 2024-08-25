Janmashtami 2024: Chant these Lord Krishna mantras for success

Lord Krishna is the eighth avatar (or incarnation) of Vishnu. He is the god of protection, compassion, tenderness, and love.
1. Krishna Moola Mantra
Om Krishnaya Namah
Meaning: Accept my salutations, Oh Sri Krishna.
2. Hare Krishna Maha Mantra
Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare
Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama, Hare Hare
Meaning: Ode to Sri Krishna and Lord Rama, who are both two bodies but one being, as they are the incarnation of Sri Hari Vishnu.
This Mantra appeared in the Kali-Santarana Upanishad. This is a very powerful Krishna Mantra.
3. Krishna Gayatri Mantra
Aum Devkinandanaye Vidmahe
Vasudevaye Dhi-Mahi
Tanno Krishna Prachodayat
Meaning: ‘Lord Krishna is constantly governing the thoughts of ascetics (yogis) in meditation. The divine Krishna is limitless and not even Gods or demons can define the limit of Sri Krishna. To such a supreme deity I offer my salutations. Accept my regards Oh lord.’
4. Sri Krishna Mantra For Success
Om Sri Krishnah sharanam mamah
Meaning: ‘To the beloved Lord Krishna I pray to take me under your shelter, I surrender to you Oh Lord.’
5. Krishna Gayatri Mantra
Om Damodaray Vidmahe
Rukmani Vallabhay Dhimahi
Tanno Krishnam Prachodayat
Meaning: Let me meditate on the God whose belly was tied by a rope
Oh, consort of Rukmani, give me higher intellect
Let God Krishna illuminate my mind.
6. Lord Krishna Bhakti Mantra
Jai Shri Krishna Chaitanya Prabhu Nityanand Shri Advaita Gadadhar Srivasadi Gaur Bhakta Vrinda
7. Krishna Kleem mantra
Om Kleem Krishnaya Namaha
8. Krishna Mantra for Love and Marriage
Om Kleem Krishnay Gopijan Vallabhay Swaha
9. Krishna Ashtakam-1 mantra
Vasudeva Sutham Devam Kamsa Chaanoora Mardhanam |
Devaki Paramaanandham Krishnam Vande’ Jagathgurum ||
This Mantra praises Krishna, the son of Vasudeva. They honor him as the Lord of the Universe and express their gratitude and salutations to him.
10. Krishnashtakam-2
Adhasee Pushpa Sankaasam Haara Noopura Sobhitham |
Rathna Kangana keyooram Krishnam Vandhe’ Jagathgurum ||
Benefits of Krishna Mantras
Chanting Krishna Mantras brings peace of mind and relief from problems. Its benefits include:
More confidence.
Removes unwanted fears and confusion.
Boosts wisdom and knowledge.
Cures chronic diseases.
Brings career growth.
Helps achieve success.
Brings happiness and pleasure.
Bestows courage, strength, and a positive attitude.
Removes sins.
Helps to fulfill wishes.
