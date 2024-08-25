Janmashtami 2024: Know what is ‘Dahi Handi’: Date, timings, rituals

Mumbai: Dahi Handi is a festival celebrated primarily in Maharashtra, India. This festival, associated with the Hindu deity Lord Krishna.

Dahi Handi is observed every year the day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, it will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27, with Janmashtami occurring on Monday, August 26.

Ashtami tithi begins: 03:39 AM on August 26, 2024

Ashtami tithi ends: 02:19 AM on August 27, 2024

The festival commemorates the playful antics of Lord Krishna during his childhood. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was known for his love of butter and curd. As a mischievous child, he would steal butter and curd from his neighbours’ homes. To prevent him from doing so, the villagers would hang pots of curd high up on their rooftops. Krishna, however, would gather his friends and form human pyramids to reach these pots and enjoy the delicious treat. Dahi Handi is a celebration of this playful and divine mischief,.

The centrepiece of the Dahi Handi celebration is the formation of human pyramids, known as ‘Govindas.’ These pyramids are constructed by teams of young men and boys, often dressed in colourful attire, form this structure to reach a pot of curd (dahi) hung high above the ground. The pot is usually decorated with flowers and other ornaments.