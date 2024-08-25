Janmashtami 2024: Must visit Lord Krishna temples

Mumbai: Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura: Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, built around the prison cell where Krishna is believed to have been born. The midnight maha abhishekam (ritual bath) of the deity is the highlight of the event.

Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka: Located in the ancient city of Dwarka in Gujarat, the Dwarkadhish Temple is one of the four major pilgrimages (Char Dham) for Hindus. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is worshipped here as the king of Dwarka.

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan: Vrindavan, a town closely associated with the childhood and youth of Lord Krishna. The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan is renowned for its unique and lively worship style. On Janmashtami, the idol of Lord Krishna, known as Banke Bihari, is dressed in exquisite attire and jewellery. The Rasleela performances, which depict the divine love story of Krishna and Radha, are a major attraction during the festival.

ISKCON Temple, Bangalore: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Bangalore is a major hub for Krishna devotees. The celebrations here are marked by elaborate pujas (rituals), cultural performances, and the distribution of prasad (consecrated food). The temple organizes special events such as bhajans, kirtans (devotional singing), and discourses on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.

Jagannath Temple, Puri: Puri, located in the state of Odisha, is famous for the Jagannath Temple, one of the holiest temples in India. Although the temple is primarily associated with Lord Jagannath (a form of Lord Vishnu), Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm here.