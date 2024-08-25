Janmashtami 2024: Special kheer recipes

Almond and Rose Kheer

Ingredients:

Full-fat milk: 2 liters

Any available rice: 120 g

Granulated sugar: 40 g

Rose water: 3-4 drops

Dried rose petals: 10 g

Almonds: 100 g

Almond slivers: 25 g

Instructions:

Soak the rice in water for about 20 minutes.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer until the milk reduces by half.

Drain the soaked rice and add it to the milk. Cook on low heat until the rice is fully cooked and the mixture thickens.

Stir in chopped almonds and continue cooking on low heat for another 15 minutes until the kheer becomes thick and creamy. Add sugar and mix well.

Let the kheer cool down. Once cool, add rose water and mix. Refrigerate until serving.

Roast almond slivers in an oven at 180°C for about 5 minutes, until golden brown. Garnish the kheer with the roasted slivers and dried rose petals before serving.

Almond and Makhana Kheer

Ingredients:

Full cream milk: 2 cups

Sugar: 4 tbsp

Saffron strands: A pinch

Green cardamom powder: ½ tsp

Almond slivers: ½ cup

Makhana (fox nuts): 1 cup

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and roast the makhana and almond slivers until golden.

In another pan, heat milk and saffron strands, bringing the milk to a boil while stirring continuously to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.

Add sugar to the milk and mix well.

Stir in the roasted makhana and almond slivers. Continue cooking until the makhana softens and the milk thickens slightly.

Serve the kheer hot or chilled, topped with roasted almond slivers and chopped roasted makhana.