JBL launches new truly wireless stereo earphones: Details

Mumbai: JBL launched new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named’JBL Tour Pro 3’. The JBL Tour Pro 3 price is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,100) in the US, and EUR 299.99 in Europe. The TWS are only available in select markets, and not expected to be launched in India.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 sport a half-in-ear design and feature a hybrid dual-driver system with 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a 2.8mm balanced armature. The earphones offer six microphones with a hydrodynamic windproof design. The company is also using a JBL Crystal AI call algorithm which is said to improve voice clarity.

The company has added the Personi-fi 3.0 hearing test, which uses a proprietary algorithm to build a customised sound profile. They also come with five different-sized silicon ear tips alongside a pair of foam ear tips. The JBL Tour Pro 3 also feature True ANC 2.0 which is claimed to measure environmental sounds more than 50,000 times per second and adapts accordingly.

The smart charging case features a 1.57-inch display. The case also acts as a transmitter and can be connected to an entertainment system from any AUX or USB Type-C source. Once connected, it will transmit audio to the earbuds.

For connectivity, the JBL Tour Pro 3 support Bluetooth 5.3 and Auracast wireless audio sharing. They also support LDAC audio codec for high-resolution music. Notably, LDAC will be available on all Android smartphones running Android 8.0 or later, however, it is not available on iOS. The earbuds are backed by 65mAh batteries, and the charging case gets an 850mAh battery.