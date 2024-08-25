Kerala Govt Supports Victim, Not Perpetrator: Minister Saji Cherian After Ranjith Resignation

Kerala’s Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian, made a significant shift in his stance regarding the misconduct allegations against filmmaker Ranjith, declaring that the government stands with the victim, not the perpetrator. This statement came after Ranjith resigned as Chairman of the Kerala State Film Academy following accusations by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, who alleged that Ranjith misbehaved with her during auditions for the film “Paleri Manikyam” in 2009-10.

Minister Cherian emphasized that the government has no obligation to protect anyone involved in such incidents, and he criticized the media for allegedly targeting the government. He initially defended Ranjith, praising his talent and asserting that no case should be filed based solely on allegations. However, he clarified that if a formal complaint were made, the government would ensure that action was taken against wrongdoers without compromise, carefully considering all legal aspects.

The controversy has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding accountability for Ranjith and stronger support for victims of misconduct in the film industry. Sreelekha Mitra’s allegations, which she shared through ‘Asianet News,’ included claims that after resisting Ranjith’s advances, she was sidelined in the industry. The case has intensified calls for justice and better protection for women in the film sector.