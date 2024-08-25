Minister Veena George Vows Support for Sexual Misconduct Victims: “None Will Be Spared”

On August 25, Minister Veena George assured that those involved in misconduct against women in the film industry will face consequences, following the resignations of AMMA General Secretary Siddique and Film Academy Chairman Ranjith. She pledged government support for victims, offering assistance to file cases and exploring legal options even without formal complaints. Additionally, she mentioned that the government will address the court regarding the missing pages from the Hema Committee report on sexual harassment in the industry.

Earlier, Minister Saji Cherian expressed the government’s support for victims, emphasizing that they would not protect perpetrators. Initially, Cherian had defended Ranjith, praising his talent and stating that no case would be filed based solely on allegations. However, he clarified that if a formal complaint were made, action would be taken without compromise. After significant pressure and demands for Ranjith’s resignation, Cherian reiterated the government’s commitment to carefully consider legal aspects before making any decisions.

The controversy arose after actress Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of misconduct during the filming of “Paleri Manikyam,” alleging that she was sidelined in the industry after resisting his advances. She had initially reported the incident to documentary director Joshi Joseph, but no action was taken. Her allegations led to mounting pressure on Ranjith, resulting in his eventual resignation, which was supported by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).