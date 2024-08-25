NEET PG 2024: Scorecards Available for Download on August 30 at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that candidates who appeared for the NEET-PG 2024 exam can download their individual scorecards from the official website, nbe.edu.in, starting August 30, 2024. This follows the earlier announcement of the NEET PG 2024 results on August 23, 2024. The NBEMS clarified that there will be no re-evaluation, rechecking, or re-totaling of candidates’ marked responses.

According to the NBEMS notification, the qualifying cutoff percentile for the NEET PG 2024 varies by category: it is set at the 50th percentile for the general and EWS categories, the 45th percentile for the general PwBD category, and the 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates, including those in the PwBD category within SC/ST/OBC.

The NBEMS also mentioned that the merit position for All India 50% quota seats will be declared separately. Additionally, the final merit list and category-wise merit list for state quota seats will be determined by the respective States/UTs according to their specific qualifying criteria, applicable guidelines, and reservation policies.