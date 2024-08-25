Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam filmmaker and actor, Ranjith Balakrishnan resigned from the post of chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Controversy has erupted in Kerala as Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of misbehaving with her.

She on August 23, accused that during the audition of the 2009 Malayalam film ‘Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha’, Ranjith misbehaved with her. The film was directed by Ranjith and featured Mammootty, Shwetha Menon, and Mythili, in the lead roles.

Also Read: AMMA general secretary Siddique resigns

‘I was talking on the phone to a cinematographer, standing in Ranjith’s bedroom balcony. As I stood there, he touched my bangles. I was uncomfortable with it, but I gave him the benefit of doubt. Then he started caressing my neck, so I excused myself and left the room. It was traumatic, and I was not able to share the incident with anyone. After the incident, I spent the night in my hotel room in fear, thinking, what if people come and knock on my door? I was waiting for daylight,’ said Sreelekha Mitra.

However, Ranjith claimed that the allegations were fabricated. ‘I interacted with her in the presence of screenwriter Shankar Ramakrishnan and two assistants. After Ramakrishnan narrated the story to Sreelekha, she was excited. I had some confusion about which character should be given to her,’ said Ranjith.