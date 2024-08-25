Telegram Founder and CEO,Paul Durov detained at airport

Paris: Paul Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging app, was detained by the French authorities at Bourget Airport, outside Paris. He arrived on a flight from Azerbaijan.

An arrest warrant issued against him by the French authorities due to the lack of moderation on Telegram, which allegedly led to the platform being used for money laundering, drug trafficking and sharing pedophilic content. The French-Russian billionaire was taken into custody by officers from France’s anti-fraud office, attached to French customs.

The Russian-born founder of Telegram is currently based in Dubai. He became a naturalised French citizen in August 2021. Durov, who is also the founder of the VKontakte social network, left Russia in 2014 after he refused to share VKontakte users’ data with Russian security services.