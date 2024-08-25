Vivo launches new affordable smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched an affordable smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000 with 4G connectivity in the Indian markets. The phone named ‘ Vivo Y18i’ is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is sold in Gem Green and Space Black colour options and is already available for purchase via the company’s e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and retailers like Croma.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Vivo Y18i runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 90Hz and a peak brightness of 528 nits. The handset is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Vivo has equipped the smartphone with a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, along with a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera (f/3.0). On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera (f/2.2) that can be used for taking selfies and video calls.

You get 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5. GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board including an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The Vivo Y18i packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W, according to the company. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.