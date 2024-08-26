Amazon India Introduces Rest Points for Delivery Associates in Key Cities

Amazon India has launched its first “Ashray” rest point for delivery associates in Gurugram, aiming to improve working conditions following recent scrutiny. The initiative, in collaboration with Udyasa Foundation, will expand to major cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. This move comes in response to a UNI Global Union and Amazon India Workers Association (AIWA) report, which highlighted severe issues such as unsafe working conditions, inadequate restroom breaks, and insufficient pay among Amazon’s warehouse and delivery workers in India.

The launch of Project Ashray follows the findings of a survey that revealed significant dissatisfaction among workers, including high injury rates and concerns about safety and well-being. The new rest points will provide essential amenities like washrooms, seating, drinking water, and charging stations. Each center can accommodate up to 15 people and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a 30-minute free usage limit. Additionally, parking will be available, and the locations will be added to Google Maps for easy access.

Amazon India’s Vice President of Operations, Abhinav Singh, described Project Ashray as a crucial part of their broader efforts to enhance the well-being of their delivery partners. The company plans to further develop these facilities, potentially including features like guarded restrooms for women, shelter from extreme weather, first aid support, and subsidized electric two-wheeler charging. This initiative reflects Amazon’s commitment to improving employee welfare and could set a new benchmark for the e-commerce sector.