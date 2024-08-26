BJP retracts initial list of 44 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retracted its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, just hours after its release. The initial list included candidates for various phases of the election, with notable names like Devender Singh Rana for Nagrota and Yudhvir Sethi for Jammu East. However, the decision to withdraw the list suggests a strategic reassessment by the party.

The list had been finalized by the BJP’s Central Election Committee on Sunday, but the sudden amendment indicates that the party is fine-tuning its approach ahead of the elections. The assembly elections are set to take place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results to be announced on October 4.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 25 seats, mainly in the Jammu region. This time, the party faces a tough challenge from a Congress-National Conference alliance and is looking to solidify its position in the region amidst this competition. The BJP’s revised candidate list will be crucial in determining its strategy for maintaining or expanding its influence in Jammu and Kashmir.