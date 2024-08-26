Cauvery water rates may rise before Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Residents of Bengaluru are bracing for an increase in Cauvery water rates as the Karnataka government considers implementing changes ahead of the Gauri-Ganesha festival. This development follows a recent announcement by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, indicating a potential hike in water bills.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), also known as Jalmandali, is preparing for these revisions. To ensure transparency and public involvement, the board plans to follow a process similar to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). Just as KERC gathers public feedback before adjusting electricity tariffs, Jalmandali will seek input from consumers before finalizing the new water rates.

BWSSB is set to collect opinions from both household and non-household associations, with a meeting scheduled to gather their views. The board has allotted a 15-day period for water consumers to submit their suggestions. After this window, a report will be compiled and submitted to the government, with a decision on the new rates expected within five days. The current water rates have remained unchanged for a decade, and according to BWSSB President Ram Prasad Manohar, approximately 70% of the board’s expenditure goes towards electricity bills, highlighting the need for this adjustment.