Centre reduces public grievance resolution time to 21 days

The Centre has shortened the time frame for resolving public grievances on its dedicated portal, reducing it from 30 days to 21 days. The revised guidelines, issued by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), emphasize the importance of a “whole of government approach.” Ministries and departments are now required to transfer grievances to the appropriate authority if they do not pertain to their office, instead of dismissing them outright. Additionally, ministries handling a large volume of grievances are advised to appoint dedicated nodal officers to ensure timely and effective resolution.

The changes were implemented following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directives during a June 29 interaction with government secretaries. DARPG subsequently reviewed existing processes to make the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) more responsive to citizens. The new guidelines focus on reducing grievance resolution timelines to 21 days, improving quality through technology integration, and ensuring accountability by appointing Appellate Authorities for independent grievance review. An appeal mechanism has also been introduced, with appeals required to be resolved within 30 days.

To enhance grievance handling, ministries are instructed to establish dedicated grievance cells staffed with experts in data analytics and programme knowledge. Citizens will receive SMS or email notifications upon grievance resolution, and unsatisfied individuals can provide feedback or file appeals through various platforms, including WhatsApp and chatbots. The order also highlights the use of AI-powered tools for in-depth grievance analysis, emphasizing the value of public grievances as feedback for improving government programmes and policies. Complaints related to corruption or other serious issues will be closely examined in consultation with the relevant authorities, and habitual false complaints may result in users being flagged and blocked from CPGRAMS.