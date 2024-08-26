Dehradun Experiences Mild Earthquake Tremors

Dehradun was shaken by a mild earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale on Sunday night. The quake’s epicenter was located 5 kilometers beneath the city. District Disaster Management Officer Rishabh Kumar reported that while tremors were felt in some parts of the capital, the low intensity of the quake resulted in no reported damage. However, authorities will stay alert for the next few days.

Geologists emphasize that while mild tremors do not always predict a major earthquake, they serve as a useful reminder to be prepared. Dr. Ajay Pal, a retired seismologist from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, highlighted the importance of preparedness and equipping oneself for future events.

Uttarakhand is situated in high-seismic zones, with areas like Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh falling under Zone 5, and parts of Dehradun and Tehri in Zone 4. The region’s seismic activity is attributed to the collision of the Indo-European plate, which causes ongoing energy release and frequent earthquakes in the Himalayan region.