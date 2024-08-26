IMD warns of severe weather: Heavy rainfall predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa, over the next 2-3 days, starting Monday, August 26. This alert follows the intensification of a deep depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan, leading the IMD to issue a red alert for August 26.

The depression, currently situated 70 kilometers south-southeast of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, is expected to move west-southwestward, affecting South Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by August 29. Meanwhile, another low-pressure system over Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal is likely to deepen, influencing weather in West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand. These regions, along with Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal, are forecasted to experience significant rainfall. The IMD has also warned of strong winds, reaching up to 60 kmph in south Rajasthan and up to 55 kmph in Gujarat, Pakistan, north Maharashtra, and the northeast Arabian Sea from August 26-28. Sea conditions off the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and north Maharashtra are expected to be very rough until August 30, with similar conditions in the north Bay of Bengal on August 26.

The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, particularly near the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until August 30. Additionally, the public is urged to avoid waterlogged areas and follow traffic advisories when traveling. Farmers in affected regions are advised to ensure proper drainage in fields to protect crops from rain damage. The IMD also cautioned about potential localized flooding, road closures, landslides, and the risk of damage to horticultural crops due to inundation in the affected areas.