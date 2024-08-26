India to Host Quad Summit as PM Modi Discusses Plans with Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday to review progress in their bilateral relationship and discuss cooperation within the Quad framework. Modi expressed satisfaction with their conversation on X, highlighting their focus on both their bilateral ties and multilateral engagements, including the Quad.

The timing of this call is significant as India prepares to host the Quad Leaders’ Summit later this year, which includes leaders from India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. This summit is expected to be one of U.S. President Joe Biden’s final international meetings before his term ends, as he has announced he will not seek re-election. Originally scheduled for January, the summit was postponed due to Biden’s unavailability but will now be held in India before the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

In July, foreign ministers from the Quad nations met in Tokyo to reaffirm their commitment to shared principles and to address global challenges. The Quad, established in November 2017 by Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S., aims to develop strategies to ensure the Indo-Pacific region remains open and free from external influence.