IndiGo passenger’s Rs 45,000 luggage lost, receives Rs 2,450 compensation

Flight delays and cancellations can be frustrating, but losing luggage is often an even more distressing experience, as demonstrated by a recent incident involving an Assamese traveler, Monik Sharma. While flying with IndiGo from Kolkata to Guwahati, Sharma lost a suitcase reportedly containing items worth Rs 45,000. To make matters worse, the airline offered him a mere Rs 2,450 in compensation, a sum that barely covered the cost of the suitcase itself.

A friend of Sharma took to social media to share the incident, explaining that the luggage was lost during the confusion caused by a major Crowdstrike outage that disrupted airline operations. The missing suitcase contained not only valuable items but also important documents like an Aadhar card, PAN card, and driver’s license. The friend expressed outrage over the inadequate compensation, pointing out that airline rules limit liability to Rs 350 per kilogram, which only added to their frustration.

After reaching out to IndiGo’s social media team, Sharma received a call from the airline, promising further investigation into the matter. However, the suitcase’s whereabouts remain unknown. Social media users responded to the post with suggestions, including checking lost and found sections at both airports, though the situation has yet to be resolved.