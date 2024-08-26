Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; yellow alert issued from August 26 to 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Kerala, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall across the state from August 26 to 30. Some regions may experience very heavy rainfall during this period due to a low-pressure system over eastern Rajasthan, expected to move towards Gujarat’s Saurashtra coast by August 29. Another low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, further influencing Kerala’s weather.

In response, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts, indicating isolated heavy rainfall. The districts under alert are Kannur and Kasaragod from August 26 to 28, with Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod added on August 29 and 30. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall and strong winds, with potential gusts reaching 40-50 kmph. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning strikes are also anticipated.

The forecast includes 24-hour rainfall accumulation between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in some areas, classified as heavy rainfall. The public is urged to remain indoors during heavy downpours and avoid travel to flood-prone zones, as the conditions could lead to localized flooding and disruptions.