Kerala: Devotees Flock to Guruvayur Temple on Krishna Janmashtami; Aranmula Valla Sadhya Today

The Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple is fully prepared to celebrate Ashtami Rohini, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, with great enthusiasm today (August 26). Thousands of devotees have gathered at the temple to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The temple’s special prasad distribution, featuring various delicacies like pal payasam (a milk dessert offered to Lord Krishna), will begin at 9 am.

In addition to the prasad, the temple will hold a cultural meeting at 5 pm in the Melpathur Auditorium, inaugurated by Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan. The evening will be filled with performances of music, dance, and drama, starting at 7:30 pm, followed by the traditional dance-drama Krishnanattam at 10 pm. Meanwhile, the Aranmula Temple is hosting its annual Ashtami Rohini feast, inaugurated by Union Minister Suresh Gopi at 11 am, serving 70,000 devotees, with 60,000 inside the temple and 10,000 outside. The feast will continue until October 2.

Evening processions (Sobha Yatra), led by Balagokulam, will take place across Kerala, except in Wayanad, where celebrations have been canceled due to recent calamities. This year’s festivities across the state will be somber and spiritually focused, with participants paying tribute to those who lost their lives in Wayanad and contributing to the Wayanad Snehanidhi relief fund. The theme for this year’s Sri Krishna Jayanti celebration is “Punyamee Mannu, Pavithrame Janmam,” meaning “Sacred is this land, sacred is this birth,” reflecting the current situation and national spirit.