Kochi: Luxury Car Crash on Willingdon Island Leaves 5 Injured

In Kochi’s Willingdon Island, a multi-crore luxury car crash occurred during a test drive involving high-end vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster, AMG GT 63 S, and a Hyundai Ascent. Fortunately, no lives were lost, but five individuals, including a woman, sustained injuries. The injured, all from Ernakulam, are identified as Ashwin, Deepak, Sachin, Anagha, and Sajimon. Ashwin suffered a leg injury, while the others are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

The accident unfolded when Anagha, driving the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S, lost control and crashed into a railway track before colliding with an oncoming Hyundai Ascent. This impact triggered a chain reaction, causing the AMG GT 63 S to swerve and strike the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster driven by Ashwin. Sajimon, from Ernakulam, was driving the Hyundai Ascent. The collision caused significant damage, especially to the front of the AMG GT 63 S.

Local residents quickly helped transport the injured to the hospital, and police are now investigating the incident based on Sajimon’s complaint. The luxury cars involved, including the AMG SL55 Roadster valued at Rs 3.10 crore and the AMG GT 63 S at Rs 4.19 crore, sustained severe damages in the crash.