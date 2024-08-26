Kolkata Horror: New Evidence Shows Victim Alive Until 2:45 AM, Texted Cousin

The investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata has uncovered new evidence suggesting the victim was alive until 2:45 am on August 9. This was confirmed by technical data showing she responded to a message from her cousin at that time. Investigators are now trying to determine if the victim herself sent the message or if someone else had access to her phone.

The arrest of key suspect Sanjay Roy has brought significant revelations. After the crime, Roy reportedly went to the Fourth Battalion and slept there, later returning to drink alcohol. His suspicious behavior led police to review CCTV footage from the hospital, where Roy was seen around 4 am. This footage, along with an identification by a hospital patient, helped advance the investigation.

Further scrutiny of Roy revealed fresh scratch marks on his hand and thigh, indicating a struggle. His claim of avoiding sexual activity at a red-light area due to lack of money is being questioned by police, who suspect he had premeditated intentions. Authorities continue to investigate Roy’s actions to uncover the full truth behind the crime and seek justice for the victim.