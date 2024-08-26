Ladakh to Get 5 New Districts for Enhanced Governance: MHA Announcement

In a major step toward enhancing governance and fostering development in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday the creation of five new districts in the union territory. This decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a prosperous and developed Ladakh, aiming to bring government services closer to the region’s residents.

The newly established districts—Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang—are designed to improve administrative efficiency and ensure that government schemes reach even the most remote areas of Ladakh. This restructuring is expected to significantly bolster local governance and make government benefits more accessible to the people.

Amit Shah highlighted the initiative in a tweet, emphasizing that the creation of these districts would help realize the Prime Minister’s vision by bringing government services directly to the doorsteps of Ladakh’s residents. He reaffirmed the Modi government’s commitment to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh, a region that became a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370.