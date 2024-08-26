NC to Contest 51 Seats, Congress 32 in J&K Assembly Elections

The National Conference (NC) will contest 51 out of the 90 seats in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, while the Congress will field candidates in 32 constituencies. The coalition has also agreed to a “friendly but disciplined contest” for five additional seats. Additionally, the alliance has allocated one seat each for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Panthers Party.

In a joint press conference, J&K Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra emphasized that the NC and Congress have united to oppose forces attempting to divide the region. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed satisfaction with the seat-sharing agreement, highlighting the coalition’s commitment to fight against those who seek to communalize and divide the country.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Assembly elections will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with voting concluding on October 4. The elections mark the first in nearly a decade, and both the NC and Congress aim to counter divisive forces in the region through their alliance.