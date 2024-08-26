Tovino Thomas’s ‘ARM’ Set for September 12

Tovino Thomas’ film “ARM” is set for release on September 12 in Malayalam, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Directed by debutant Jithin Lal and written by Sujith Nambiar, the pan-India fantasy drama features Thomas in three distinct roles across different timelines—1900, 1950, and 1990. The trailer, released on Sunday, showcases Thomas as Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan, each character striving to protect a piece of land’s treasure over generations.

Produced by Listin Stephen of Magic Frames and Dr Zakaria Thomas of UGM Motion Pictures, “ARM” promises a visually stunning experience with a gripping storyline. This film marks Thomas’ 50th project, adding to his notable works such as “Uyare,” “Minnal Murali,” “2018,” and “Anweshippin Kandethum.” The cast includes Kriti Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi, Pramod Shetty, and Rohini. Distribution is handled by Hombale Films (Kannada), Mythri Movie Makers (Telugu), and AA Films (Hindi).