Weekly Tarot Predictions: August 26 to September 1, 2024

Aries: Six of Wands

Focus on consistency in your work and efforts toward your goals. Positive changes are on the horizon, especially in your career and love life. However, be cautious of a potential cold.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus: Queen of Swords

Your straightforwardness may distance some people, which could be beneficial for you. Business-related people should carefully review documents. Relationships may see a fresh start, but a sore throat could be troublesome.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini: Four of Swords

Health issues may cause anxiety, leading to negative thoughts about the future. Don’t let others’ behavior shake your confidence. Career matters will progress, but your partner’s changing behavior might cause distress. Sleep-related issues could lead to stomach problems.

Lucky Color: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer: Two of Swords

Your blunt words may lead to misunderstandings. It’s time to address issues you’ve been avoiding, particularly concerning family and property. Be thorough in business decisions and watch out for sugar-related health issues.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Leo: The Sun

Family disputes will gradually decrease, and with the support of elders, you’ll be able to make progress in personal life. However, confusion may persist in career and personal matters. Avoid big decisions regarding relationships for now. Children’s health will improve.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo: The Devil

Support from friends will help you implement a significant decision. Financial assistance may solve a big problem, and those in the stock market could benefit. However, avoid letting personal issues affect relationships. Physical weakness could cause restlessness.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Libra: Five of Cups

Don’t dwell on missed opportunities; a new one will come soon, but be cautious to avoid loss. Government-related work might face false accusations, and relationship issues could escalate. Watch out for signs of depression.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio: Ace of Cups

Positive developments are on the way, but past fears may linger. Handle work responsibilities carefully to earn respect, and meeting your partner’s expectations will improve your relationship. Be mindful of low blood pressure and sugar levels.

Lucky Color: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius: The Hermit

Spend time in solitude to understand your thoughts and work hard to achieve desired changes in life. Career opportunities will arise, but personal growth and relationship improvements will require effort. Watch out for a cold.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn: The Hanged Man

Self-reliance is key to progress now, but depending on others might cause psychological distress. Focus on work to overcome significant challenges. Relationship decisions may be difficult, and you might experience swollen legs.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius: King of Wands

Dedication to your goals will soon lead to progress, but lack of mental clarity may cause disappointment. Career decisions will become easier as external influences wane. A change in your relationship perspective might alter a past decision. Stomach pain may arise.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces: Four of Cups

Overthinking and focusing only on your own expectations could create problems. Anxiety may stem from incomplete work tasks, and better communication with your partner is needed to improve the relationship. Body pain may increase.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 5