5 killed in truck-car collision

Kadapa: In a tragic incident, five people lost their lives in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa in the early hours of Tuesday. The accident occurred when a container truck collided with a car on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road on the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway.

‘Five people died in a road accident on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road on the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway. The accident took place when a container truck collided with a car travelling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu,’ Ramapuram, CI Venkata Konda Reddy, said.

The car was traveling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu when the truck crashed into it. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.