Alok Sharma under fire for ‘insensitive’ comment on Marathi people

A major controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma made a derogatory remark about the Marathi community during a debate on Aajtak. While discussing the Badlapur sex abuse case, Sharma questioned whether the BJP would defend a “Marathi manoos” if they were involved in such crimes. His comment, suggesting a link between the Marathi community and rapists, has sparked widespread outrage across the state.

The backlash has been intense, with social media flooded with posts and posters condemning Sharma’s statement. The BJP and Shiv Sena have strongly criticized his actions, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal demanding a response from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Additionally, Shiv Sena has filed a police complaint against Sharma, accusing him of insulting the Marathi people and calling for his dismissal. A case has been registered, and there is significant anger among Marathi speakers worldwide.

The outrage over Sharma’s remark transcends political affiliations and regions, highlighting a collective disapproval across Maharashtra. Many feel that associating such a heinous act with an entire community is deeply offensive. The general sentiment is that violence against women has no language, religion, or caste, and by linking it to the Marathi community, Sharma has committed a serious transgression.