Anti-India Protests Hit Dhaka Visa Centre, New Delhi Calls for Increased Security

India has called for heightened security in Bangladesh after a protest erupted at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka. The demonstration, driven by frustrations over visa processing delays, involved anti-India slogans and created tension at the centre. Although there was no physical violence, the incident prompted the Indian high commission to formally raise concerns with Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing the anxiety it caused among the already understaffed visa centre personnel.

The protest was sparked when visa applicants, who were waiting to collect their passports, were informed of delays due to the high commission’s limited staffing. Chanting slogans like “Indian collaborators, beware… One point, one demand — we want a visa,” the demonstrators’ actions quickly gained attention on social media. The police intervened to manage the situation, preventing any escalation, but the protest added to the stress faced by the visa centre staff.

In light of the situation, the Indian high commission in Dhaka, already concerned about security due to recent anti-India sentiments, has taken measures to ensure the safety of its personnel and facilities. Despite the challenges, there are no plans to withdraw additional staff from Bangladesh. The IVAC has informed applicants that their passports will be temporarily returned and re-processed once normal operations resume, with notifications to be sent via SMS. India operates its largest visa centre in Bangladesh, processing visas for over 1.6 million visitors annually.