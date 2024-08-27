Apple announces iPhone 16 event, launch date

Apple has officially announced the launch event for the iPhone 16 series, set to take place on September 9, 2024, ending months of speculation. Invitations for the exclusive event have been sent out, featuring a mysterious message, “It is Glowtime,” alongside the Apple logo. While the exact meaning of this phrase remains unclear, more details are expected to emerge in the coming days. The event will be held at Apple Park and streamed live, with viewers in India able to watch starting at 10:30 PM.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The standard models are anticipated to see minor upgrades, retaining the original screens and camera setups but introducing new action buttons, a larger battery, a new processor, and a vertical back camera arrangement. In contrast, the Pro models are rumored to feature significant enhancements, including a thinner design, larger displays with reduced bezels, improved cameras, a new CPU, and a larger battery. It remains uncertain if Apple will also introduce faster charging capabilities.

In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to unveil new watches and AirPods during the event. Moreover, following the iPhone 16 launch, Apple is reportedly planning another event in October 2024, where it is anticipated to introduce a new lineup of Macs.