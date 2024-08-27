Asian Surfing Championships 2024: India clinch silver medal

Thulusdhoo: India won a silver medal at the Asian Surfing Championships 2024 at Thulusdhoo, Maldives. In the final, Japan won the gold medal.

Japan defeated India by a substantial margin, with a score of 58.40 ahead of India. India recorded a score of 24.13. Taipei (23.93) and China (22.10) placed third and fourth, respectively.

Earlier, the Indian team, consisting of Kamali P, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D and Sanjay Selvamani, secured first place in the Heat 2 semi-final with a total score of 32.16. Taipei followed in second place with a team score of 29.70 while the Republic of Korea finished third with a score of 27.74 in the same semi-final.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s surfing teams will compete at the Asian Games 2026, set to be hosted in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.