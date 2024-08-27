Ayurvedic food style to lose weight and getting rid of obesity

A lifestyle differing with the biorhythm of the individual combined with unhealthy foods are the chief contributors to obesity according to Ayurveda. Ayurveda counters obesity in three stages. The first stage is correcting the lifestyle to suit the individual’s biorhythm and the second is to increase the metabolic rates with exercises like yoga, swimming, and brisk walking. The third stage is a restructured food program.

Avoid consuming fatty foods including chicken. Peas, Urad daal, and Chickpeas also contribute to weight gain and instead of these include low-calorie Cabbage, Cauliflower, Amaranth and beans.

Avoid heavy food on the dinner table. Eat light food at least 8 hours before going to sleep. Falling asleep just after having food has a negative effect on the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes.

Also Read: Best yoga asanas to increase mental clarity, cognitive function, blood flow

Include 50 percent of vegetables on the diet. Reduce the intake of wheat and wheat products and consume a lot of small fish having omega 3 fatty acids. Drink water when thirsty and abhor processed foods made with Maida, Rava, and Bread. Whole-grain versions of the same can be used instead.

Women with PCOD(Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome) should eat protein-rich foods and avoid fat altogether. Sugar intake should be restricted and fruits also should be checked. Those with Thyroid imbalances should treat it first before starting obesity treatment.